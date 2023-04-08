Home World RS First League Laktaši beat Sloboda, Krupa rushes to the title | Sports
World

RS First League Laktaši beat Sloboda, Krupa rushes to the title | Sports

by admin
RS First League Laktaši beat Sloboda, Krupa rushes to the title | Sports

As many as 30 goals were seen in seven matches of the First League of RS.

Source: Promo/FK Laktaši/Tomislav Rogić

What a goal-scoring afternoon in the RS First League! As many as 30 goals were seen in seven Saturday matches of the RS First League, and nine were scored in Prnjavor, where Ljubić beat Željezničar Sport team 6:3.

The derby of the 23rd round was played in Laktaši, where the hosts of the same name defeated Sloboda Novi Grad 2:0, which is now definitely in crisis.

One of the main contenders for the title went on a streak of three matches without a win, which was used by Krupa, who with a 4:0 victory over Fenerša Modric moved to within 12 points of the closest follower.

Instead of Sloboda, now it’s Laktas, who definitely know how to play against the team from Novi Grad. In the first match at “Mlakva”, they won 1:0 with a goal by Škorić, and it was the same player who put Laktaš in the lead this afternoon.

Laktas definitively solved the question of the winner in the 72nd minute when, after a handball in the penalty area by a Sloboda player, a penalty kick was awarded, which the best footballer of Srpska, Bojan Marković, converted into a goal for the final 2:0.

Golead, from the first minute, was also seen in Gradiška, where the guests from Omarska returned to 3:3 after 0:3, but Šikanjić still brought victory to Kozari – 4:3.

M:TEL PRVA LIGA RS – 23rd ROUND:

Drina – Slavija 2:1
Ljubić – Željezničar 6:3
Radnik – Rudar Prijedor 2:0
Famos – Sloboda (MG) 2:1
Laktasi – Sloboda 2:0
Krupa – Alfa Modriča 4:0
Kozara – Omarska 4:3
Sutjeska – Zvijezda 09 (18.00)

See also  Works on energy plants in Bijeljina | Info

Sunday:

Tekstilac – Podrinje (3:30 p.m.)

You may also like

Soraja Photoshop comments | Entertainment

Croatian police arrested the doll | Info

Russia, the “instructions” for the 2024 presidential elections:...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023

Andrea Papi killed by bear in Trentino, signed...

Milica Kemez shock in the show Magazin in...

Car emissions, Biden passes the strictest rules ever

Ukraine, with the tankmen fighting on the northern...

Carrot with Europe stick with Taiwan, Beijing flexes...

Macron, von der Leyen and the three days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy