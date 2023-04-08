As many as 30 goals were seen in seven matches of the First League of RS.

Source: Promo/FK Laktaši/Tomislav Rogić

What a goal-scoring afternoon in the RS First League! As many as 30 goals were seen in seven Saturday matches of the RS First League, and nine were scored in Prnjavor, where Ljubić beat Željezničar Sport team 6:3.

The derby of the 23rd round was played in Laktaši, where the hosts of the same name defeated Sloboda Novi Grad 2:0, which is now definitely in crisis.

One of the main contenders for the title went on a streak of three matches without a win, which was used by Krupa, who with a 4:0 victory over Fenerša Modric moved to within 12 points of the closest follower.

Instead of Sloboda, now it’s Laktas, who definitely know how to play against the team from Novi Grad. In the first match at “Mlakva”, they won 1:0 with a goal by Škorić, and it was the same player who put Laktaš in the lead this afternoon.

Laktas definitively solved the question of the winner in the 72nd minute when, after a handball in the penalty area by a Sloboda player, a penalty kick was awarded, which the best footballer of Srpska, Bojan Marković, converted into a goal for the final 2:0.

Golead, from the first minute, was also seen in Gradiška, where the guests from Omarska returned to 3:3 after 0:3, but Šikanjić still brought victory to Kozari – 4:3.

M:TEL PRVA LIGA RS – 23rd ROUND:

Drina – Slavija 2:1

Ljubić – Željezničar 6:3

Radnik – Rudar Prijedor 2:0

Famos – Sloboda (MG) 2:1

Laktasi – Sloboda 2:0

Krupa – Alfa Modriča 4:0

Kozara – Omarska 4:3

Sutjeska – Zvijezda 09 (18.00)

Sunday:

Tekstilac – Podrinje (3:30 p.m.)