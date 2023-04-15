Home » RSF, who are the Sudanese paramilitaries involved in the clashes: from Yemen to Libya up to the accusations of having kidnapped women and children
RSF, who are the Sudanese paramilitaries involved in the clashes: from Yemen to Libya up to the accusations of having kidnapped women and children

The paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), protagonist of the clashes with the regular forces that are upsetting the Sudanhas its roots in the 2013when most of its components, belonging to the militia Janjaweedbecame protagonists of the fierce fights against the rebels of the Darfur, western region of the country. The RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo – in fact Sudan’s number two – are clashing with the army over the future structure of the country while the transition process which is expected to lead Sudan – currently controlled by the military after a coup – under a civilian government.

Although a plan for the integration of the RSF into the army had been established, a dispute between Dagalo, alias ‘Hemedti’, and the head of the military junta in power, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on the time required to impose the new government and above all on who would lead Sudan complicated things. This led to strong tensions between the parties which resulted in the hard fighting that broke out on Saturday morning.

The RSF have been accused by many of serious abuse Of human rights. In 2015, according to the Bbccirca 40mila of its members attended themilitary intervention Saudi-led in Yemen. Also, in the 2019militiamen of the RSF – always specifies the Bbc – were sent in Libya to fight alongside the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (Lna) of the General Haftar against the government of Tripoli recognized by the international community (Gna). Among the crimes accused of the RSF is the killing in June 2019 of at least 120 demonstrators during a sit-in in front of the army headquarters in the capital Khartoumbut also i kidnappings of women and children and the looting of different cities.

