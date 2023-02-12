Home World Rubble collapses on rescuers in Antioch, Turkey – Corriere TV
Rubble collapses on rescuers in Antioch, Turkey – Corriere TV

by admin
Rescue is made very difficult by the great instability of the debris and the constant aftershocks

The instability of the rubble and the aftershocks that continue to hit the region make the work of the rescue teams. In this video shot at Antioch the debris collapses on the two operators who are trying to figure out if they were there other victims under the rubble. Some manage to move away from the fall path but two remain under the canopy of a demolished attic. Antioch is also the theater where a special team of the gods is moving Italian firefighters for 5 days.

Feb 12, 2023 – Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:05pm

