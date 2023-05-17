Home » Rubljov and Siner drop out of the Masters in Rome | Sport
World

From several angles, good news for Novak Djokovic from Rome, where well-known tennis players are dropping out.

While Novak Djokovic celebrated an easy victory over Cameron Norrie (6:3, 6:4), and answered questions about the British man’s shameful move, there were many surprises at the Masters in Rome. They finished the competition Janik Siner and Andrej Rubljov which everyone saw at the very end of the tournament, however, they did not live up to expectations and already in the fourth round they said goodbye to the “eternal city”, which is not encouraging ahead of Roland Garros.

The young Italian tennis player Sinero, who was in the half of the draw with Djokovic, was eliminated by Serundolo from Argentina after a reversal in three sets (6:7, 6:2, 6:2), while Rubljov, one of the favorites for the final from the second half of the draw, “failed” on the task against the qualifier Hanfman from Germany (7:6, 4:6, 3:6).

Previously, Carlos Alcaraz also dropped out of the tournament, already in the second round we said goodbye to Felix Auger-Aliassim and Taylor Fritz, so it can be said that half of the TOP10 players did not make a name for themselves in Rome. We will find out very soon whether they are saving energy for Roland Garros or something else, but we know that this is also a favorable circumstance for Novak Djokovic, who will have a slightly less demanding task than expected until the end of the tournament.

First, on Wednesday at 1 p.m., he will have a match against the talented Holger Rune on the Central Court, and if he defeats him – in the semi-finals, he will play the better of the duel between Kasper Rud and Fransisko Serundolo. On the other side of the draw is “only” Hanfman for now, and the options are Medvedev, Zverev, Tsitsipas…

