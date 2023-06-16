Rudi Garcia is the new coach of Napoli | Sport

The owner of the club was the first to announce the news, and then the Neapolitans confirmed it.

Until recently, the Frenchman worked in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Arab club decided to give him a notice of dismissal, dissatisfied with the results achieved.

The former coach of Al-Nasr will thus lead Napoli from the bench in the next season, which was confirmed by club owner Aurelio de Laurentis on his Twitter account.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli after getting to know him and spending time with him during the last 10 days. I wish him a sincere welcome and all the best!”

A few minutes later, the club’s official announcement arrived on the Napoli club website.

