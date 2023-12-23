Home » Rudy Giuliani bankrupt after defamation conviction
World

Rudy Giuliani bankrupt after defamation conviction

by admin
Rudy Giuliani bankrupt after defamation conviction

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rudy Giuliani is bankrupt and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The decision by the former New York mayor and leading supporter of efforts to overturn the 2020 vote follows his order to pay $148 million to Ruby Freeman and his daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, African Americans who worked at a polling station in Atlanta in the elections won by Joe Biden.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer presented the request in New York to take advantage of the protection provided by Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law, which private citizens can also avail of in the United States.

Giuliani, who has debts of over 100 million dollars, was sentenced to compensate the two Georgia state employees almost 150 million dollars because they were defamed. The former mayor of the Big Apple had accused them of having manipulated the results of those elections and had already been convicted of defamation in the criminal trial.

See also  A piece of fake news detonated the official response of the United States, China and Taiwan | Destroying Taiwan | Wang Wenbin | Hua Chunying

You may also like

Serie A: Maignan gets Milan into trouble, Jovic...

Home reference values ​​increase

Accident in Kenya, Milanese tourist Antonietta Bigliotto dies

The Accelerating Changes of the Belt and Road...

Xbox Series

USA, African American acquitted after 48 years in...

Review of the album “Que ta tête fleurisse”...

Venezuela agrees with Trinidad and Tobago to start...

Vojvodina on the Radivoja Cup Sport

Pope Francis Reflects on Christmas Greetings: Listen, Discern,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy