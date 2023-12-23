Rudy Giuliani bankrupt after defamation conviction

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rudy Giuliani is bankrupt and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The decision by the former New York mayor and leading supporter of efforts to overturn the 2020 vote follows his order to pay $148 million to Ruby Freeman and his daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, African Americans who worked at a polling station in Atlanta in the elections won by Joe Biden.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer presented the request in New York to take advantage of the protection provided by Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law, which private citizens can also avail of in the United States.

Giuliani, who has debts of over 100 million dollars, was sentenced to compensate the two Georgia state employees almost 150 million dollars because they were defamed. The former mayor of the Big Apple had accused them of having manipulated the results of those elections and had already been convicted of defamation in the criminal trial.

