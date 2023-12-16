Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to two women he accused of manipulating the results of the 2020 US presidential election

Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer of former US President Donald Trump and former mayor of New York, was sentenced to pay more than 148 million dollars (about 136 million euros) to two women who worked on counting votes for the elections presidential elections in the United States in 2020, as compensation for having defamed them. Giuliani had accused without evidence the two women, who had worked on the polls in the state of Georgia, of having manipulated the results of those elections and had already been convicted of defamation in the criminal trial: this was the civil trial to establish compensation against the two women, whose reputation Giuliani would have ruined according to the ruling.

After the 2020 elections, Giuliani helped the defeated Donald Trump in his attempt to illegally subvert the results of that election, won by current President Joe Biden: last August Giuliani was indicted for this.

