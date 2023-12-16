Home » Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to two women he accused of manipulating the results of the 2020 US presidential election
World

Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to two women he accused of manipulating the results of the 2020 US presidential election

by admin
Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to two women he accused of manipulating the results of the 2020 US presidential election

Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer of former US President Donald Trump and former mayor of New York, was sentenced to pay more than 148 million dollars (about 136 million euros) to two women who worked on counting votes for the elections presidential elections in the United States in 2020, as compensation for having defamed them. Giuliani had accused without evidence the two women, who had worked on the polls in the state of Georgia, of having manipulated the results of those elections and had already been convicted of defamation in the criminal trial: this was the civil trial to establish compensation against the two women, whose reputation Giuliani would have ruined according to the ruling.

After the 2020 elections, Giuliani helped the defeated Donald Trump in his attempt to illegally subvert the results of that election, won by current President Joe Biden: last August Giuliani was indicted for this.

See also  Ukraine, the Chinese opening: "When necessary, ready to mediate". But "rock solid" friendship with Russia

You may also like

Hamas launched several missiles against Jerusalem after weeks...

The weak thought of Gianni Vattimo – mondoperaio

The Israeli Army accidentally shoots and kills three...

Gaza, Israel kills three hostages during clashes: “A...

Ryzí launches bag with Horácio from Turma da...

They murder a well-known drag queen in Havana

Vivendi is not there, writ of summons to...

Udinese News | Muriel on his possible return:...

Videos show Israeli soldiers in Gaza burning food,...

Inter: Cuadrado will undergo surgery on his Achilles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy