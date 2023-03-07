Home World Rufus T. Firefly, breaking latest news of his concert in Zamora (2023)
World

Rufus T. Firefly, breaking latest news of his concert in Zamora (2023)

by admin
Rufus T. Firefly, breaking latest news of his concert in Zamora (2023)

Rufus T. Firefly They have made the honorable decision to tour those small venues where they began a journey that, over time, has led them to perform in considerably larger venues. An achievement consisting of having reached a wide audience, which Víctor Cabezuelo and Julia Martín-Maestro have perpetrated, always remaining faithful to a book with a complex, elaborate style and, of course, far from any kind of immediacy. It is not surprising, therefore, that the veteran Avalon Café wore the festive aspect of great occasions, with all the tickets sold for a long time and an audience eager to once again enjoy the band on a stage they had already been on before. on three occasions.

The group came with the reissue of ‘The Long Tomorrow’ (Lago Naranja, 21) recently published and offered, in a quintet format suitable for the size of the venue, a concert with its usual (and very marked) vintage aroma colonizing everything. A performance of constant intensity, at times almost suffocating, with special mention for the hypnotic ways of Julia herself behind a battery made up of analog and electronic parts. The meeting inevitably resulted in an immersive experience, after intermingling doses of psychedelia, progressive rock, pedals and distortions, 70s airs, and even some forceful funky streak with the same naturalness and generosity, around a mixture that, in the hands of the people of Madrid, takes on life of its own and stands proudly on its very foundations.

The formation forcefully displayed compositions such as “Magnolia”, “A brief and insignificant moment in the brief and insignificant history of humanity”, “Diamond Dust”, “I know where the ducks go when the lake freezes over”, “Lafayette” or “You’ve met me in a strange moment of my lifeuntil reaching the tremendous end of “Wolf River” extended accordingly and could almost be understood as a tribute to Led Zeppelin. Rufus T. Firefly They are a sure thing and they work on any large stage –of a festival or a room of considerable size–, but it is precisely in short distances where the elaborateness of their creation is most appreciated. Endless layers of sound specifying the undeniable live performance of a band that, quite simply, is very good.

See also  Brazil's cumulative number of new crown deaths exceeds 530,000, ranking second in the world

You may also like

Green wins Chen Jianren in the by-election of...

Biden has the tools to deter Netanyahu, he...

Aleksandar Mitrović played 200 games for Fulham |...

Usa, Mike Pence requests blocking of January 6...

Iran, former premier Mousavi against the regime: “We...

KK Crvena zvezda in crisis | Sports

St. Benedict stabs his ex-wife’s friend and flees

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 07 March...

Holy See at Human Rights Council: May all...

here is the program for the week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy