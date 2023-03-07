Rufus T. Firefly They have made the honorable decision to tour those small venues where they began a journey that, over time, has led them to perform in considerably larger venues. An achievement consisting of having reached a wide audience, which Víctor Cabezuelo and Julia Martín-Maestro have perpetrated, always remaining faithful to a book with a complex, elaborate style and, of course, far from any kind of immediacy. It is not surprising, therefore, that the veteran Avalon Café wore the festive aspect of great occasions, with all the tickets sold for a long time and an audience eager to once again enjoy the band on a stage they had already been on before. on three occasions.

The group came with the reissue of ‘The Long Tomorrow’ (Lago Naranja, 21) recently published and offered, in a quintet format suitable for the size of the venue, a concert with its usual (and very marked) vintage aroma colonizing everything. A performance of constant intensity, at times almost suffocating, with special mention for the hypnotic ways of Julia herself behind a battery made up of analog and electronic parts. The meeting inevitably resulted in an immersive experience, after intermingling doses of psychedelia, progressive rock, pedals and distortions, 70s airs, and even some forceful funky streak with the same naturalness and generosity, around a mixture that, in the hands of the people of Madrid, takes on life of its own and stands proudly on its very foundations.

The formation forcefully displayed compositions such as “Magnolia”, “A brief and insignificant moment in the brief and insignificant history of humanity”, “Diamond Dust”, “I know where the ducks go when the lake freezes over”, “Lafayette” or “You’ve met me in a strange moment of my lifeuntil reaching the tremendous end of “Wolf River” extended accordingly and could almost be understood as a tribute to Led Zeppelin. Rufus T. Firefly They are a sure thing and they work on any large stage –of a festival or a room of considerable size–, but it is precisely in short distances where the elaborateness of their creation is most appreciated. Endless layers of sound specifying the undeniable live performance of a band that, quite simply, is very good.