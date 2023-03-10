American-Canadian singer-songwriter and songwriter, Rufus Wainwrighthas announced the new album “Folkocracy”which will feature guest collaborations from David Byrne, ANOHNI, John Legend and many more.

The album of popular song reimaginings, which will be released on June 2 via BMG, will mark the artist’s upcoming 50th birthday. To shape it, Wainwright has invited a long list of artists such as Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Andrew Bird, Nicole Scherzinger, Susanna Hoffs, Van Dyke Parks, David Byrne, ANOHNI, John Legend y Madison Cunningham. “This album is almost like a recorded birthday party and birthday present for me. I just invited all the singers I admire a lot and with whom I always wanted to sing,” he explained. Wainwright in a press release.

“Singing with Rufus is like watching birds instinctively swirling in flight,” he said. Carlile it’s a statement. “Her voice of hers is so special to me that sometimes I listen to her when she’s not even singing with me. I loved every second of flying to this music with him.” Wainwright He added: “I see Brandi a lot, often with Joni Mitchell. I chose us a cheerful little number, no! The song is so blatantly brutal and masochistic that I had to sing it with a woman. Unfortunately, we still live in a violent world. The amazing thing about so many popular songs is that content-wise they sound very contemporary. Think about gun crime in the United States right now.”