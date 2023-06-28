Rufus Wainwright, review of his album Folkocracy (2023)

Since 2020 and after the publication of his ninth studio album, “Unfollow The Rules”, Rufus Wainwright seems to be immersed in a curious spiral of works with a unique sign, which for now keeps us from listening to new and original music signed by the aforementioned artist, in favor of continuing to discover more about the intimate veins that sculpt his singular baggage. In addition to his always wonderful live albums, Wainwright recently paid tribute to the twenty-fifth anniversary of his self-titled debut, now completing his most nostalgic year with a regression to his childhood and his early influences at the hands of “Folkocracy”.

A trip to the past, with luxury guests among his credits, with which Wainwright allows us to learn more about the musical context that one fine day illuminated his path, not without mentioning the undoubted shadow of his parents (Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, both artists and honorary members of the folk scene of the sixties) who always occupied so much importance in their record. With his old vinyls under his arm, dusted off and ready for the occasion, Wainwright manages to generate a magical meeting between artists such as Ewan MacColl, Peggy Seeger, The Mamas & The Papas, Neil Young or even the enigmatic and legendary Moondog, among many others. . However, despite being talking about a covers album, Wainwright’s talent is so present in each of his respective cuts that it would not be fair to categorize his “Folkocracy” as a simple tribute album. His personality, sobriety, sophistication and elegance manage to take the fifteen tracks of it to his ground, guaranteeing an evident success thanks to the no less impeccable production of Mitchell Froom (marked by a latent sensitivity and some overwhelming string arrangements that will combine with emotion and success with the various tonal proposals offered throughout the disc).

Of those muds these muds; and in order to pay his creative heritage the homage it deserves, we will see Wainwright bringing together an endless list of names that will offer his best talents to the equation. From artists to whom tradition and roots are no strangers (Sheryl Crow reinventing “Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon)” from The Mamas & The Papas, Brandi Carlile doing the same with the deep “Down In The Willow Garden”or the flowery and exotic emblem of an Andrew Bird, turned into Neil Young for “Harvest”), to media personalities who slow down their usual proposal in favor of a calm delivery that fits perfectly with the aesthetic line of the album (with John Legend bringing out his less histrionic side in “Heading For Home”or the great Chaka Khan, filling the notes of melancholy and smoke “Cotton Eyed Joe”). To this sum of talents, Wainwright decides to add a series of no less noteworthy passages, with outstanding protagonists in his signature, all of them usual suspects in the past trajectory of the Canadian (“High On A Rocky Ledge” together with David Byrne, reminding us of their past joint meeting covering the “Into the holy temple” by Georges Bizet; “Going To A Town” with ANOHNI, whom he was kind enough to invite for his “Old Whore’s Diet”; or the legendary Van Dyke Parks, who produced some of Wainwright’s debut songs twenty-five years ago and is now reuniting with Wainwright for “Black Gold”).

It is precisely this alternation of voices that is the most powerful attribute that “Folkocracy” possesses, with which it is possible to obtain a fleeting and entertaining result, without falling into the dreaded chronological lag and without losing the original essence of its creator (who proceeds to treat himself solo, through cuts such as “Shenandoah” o “Arthur McBride”and turn other episodes such as family reunions into particular “Hush Little Baby” o “Wild Mountain Thyme”). The result of this meticulous and careful project is an album that walks without complexes through the corridors of musical innocence, splashing between genres that go from jazz to pop, going through the roots blues, and forming the ideal soundtrack for a friendly Sunday morning, which only a glass of white wine could improve.