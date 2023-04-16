Rufus Wainwright y John Legend colaboran en “Heading For Home”

American-Canadian singer-songwriter and songwriter, Rufus Wainwrightpremieres “Heading For Home” with eleven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, John Legend.

Rufus Wainwright preview a new single from “Folkocracy”, their next album available on June 2 and which is a collection of collaborations reinterpreted in a folk key. In “Heading For Home”, the new single, the artist is accompanied by John Legend. The launch comes after the premiere, last March, of the song, “Down In The Willow Garden” along with Brandy Carlile.

According to Wainwright: “John Legend has possibly one of the most beautiful voices in the world and hearing him sing is pure joy.” The artist adds: “Thank you for joining me on this folkloric journey and singing Peggy Seeger’s “Heading For Home” with me. It was an effortless flight, a graceful glide, a rewarding flight, not just a simple ride home.” John LegendFor his part, he has declared: “I have been a fan of Rufus for quite some time and it was a real pleasure to sing with him on this beautiful song.”

The album of popular song reimaginings, which will be released on June 2 via BMG, will mark the artist's upcoming 50th birthday. To shape it, Wainwright has invited a long list of artists such as Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Andrew Bird, Nicole Scherzinger, Susanna Hoffs, Van Dyke Parks, David Byrne, ANOHNI, John Legend y Madison Cunningham. "This album is almost like a recorded birthday party and birthday present for me. I just invited all the singers I admire a lot and with whom I always wanted to sing," he explained. Wainwright in a press release.