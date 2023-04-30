Home » RUkomet: Montenegro – Bosnia and Herzegovina. the last match of the qualification for the European Championship | Sport
From 6:00 p.m., the handball players of Bosnia and Herzegovina are visiting Podgorica against the selection of Montenegro in the last qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

With the victory over Slovenia (27:26) in Cazin, coach Irfan Smajlagić’s team practically qualified for the final tournament in January next year, considering that a real miracle needs to happen so that they remain unplaced as one of the best third-placed teams in all groups.

However, in “Morača” BH handball players only need a stamp, but there is no doubt that the men will fight for second place in the group. The “dragons” will have an additional motive to get revenge on the Montenegrins for the convincing defeat in Sarajevo in October last year – 25:36.

You can watch the live broadcast from Podgorica on BHT 1, and in the second match of group 7, the Slovenians will host the so-called national team in Velenje. of Kosovo.

(mondo.ba)

