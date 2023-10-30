Rumors about Ostrog Monastery | Entertainment

With his scandalous statement about the Ostrog monastery, Muđa caused stormy reactions from the public.

One of the most popular domestic YouTubers, Stefan Vuksanović, better known as Muđa, caused the public’s anger when he talked about the Ostrog monastery and the prices in the shops located next to the monastery in his podcast, parts of which appeared on the social network TikTok.

He first commented on the prices of icons, rosaries and other things that are sold in the church store in an extremely mocking way, which many people reproached him for – “You come and have a 1,000 euro icon, gold-plated. Right across from that, parents pray for their children to get well, spend the night at Ostrog,” he said and continued to comment in an ugly way:

“You go inside, buy a rosary for 15 euros, buy an icon for 500 euros. So, the first thing they serve you is not the spirit of that holy place. They serve you where you will spend money and then you just go in to see Ostrog”.

Not even tiktoker Mihailo Musić was immune to Muđa’s words, who posted a clip on his TikTok account and commented on what the YouTuber said – “When you enter the Ostrog monastery, there is no store on the left, but a fountain, and after the fountain is the entrance to the lodgings who wants to spend the night in the Ostrog monastery. There is a shop after the entrance to the inn, it’s true, but Muđa commented why the life of Saint Basil of Ostrog is at the end, but you must know that the history of Ostrog must be read before commenting,” he said Mihailo at the beginning and added:

“I don’t understand why it is a problem for someone to buy a 500 euro icon. Ostrog Monastery does not waste the money it earns, he already has to pay the people who are on probation, because there are a lot of people who are on probation in Ostrog. They need to reward the efforts of those people…”, the tiktoker said among other things.

