Rumors about the elimination of the supply book in 2024 are denied by the Cuban government

The Ministry of Internal Trade of the Republic of Cuba has denied rumors circulating about the possible elimination of the supply book. This denial was published by the Havana Citizen Portal.

The entity has stated that the information circulating among the population is false. It was rumored that the current food supply book would be phased out and replaced with another exclusively for retirees and social assistance beneficiaries.

The false news also claimed that the population, except for vulnerable individuals, would have to purchase basic basket products from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises at prices determined by supply and demand. The experiment was said to begin in the eastern provinces of Cuba.

The Havana Citizen Portal urged the population not to be swayed by false information and instead consult the official social media platforms of @MincinCuba for accurate information.

Although a new resolution regarding travel outside the country was reported on December 5, 2023, the resolution did not mention the elimination of the supply book. Cuban media outlets, such as Cubadebate, have rejected the false news and urged readers to verify official social network profiles before spreading information.

