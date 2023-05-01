run over and killed on the Casilina

A 47-year-old man died, run over at dawn on Monday May 1 in Rome. The fatal accident occurred in Torre Maura, on via Casilina at the intersection between via dei Colombi and via Walter Tobagi. The man died instantly. The help of the 118 medical personnel was useless. On the spot the agents of the V Prenestino group of the local police of Rome Capital.

The accident, according to RomaToday, took place around 5:30 in the morning. The driver stopped immediately after the impact and alerted the emergency services.

The agents of the Prenestino group will reconstruct the dynamics, also at work to determine the possible presence of useful cameras in the area. As per practice, the driver of the car will be subjected to alcohol and drug tests. The car was impounded. The victim lived in Tor Bella Monaca.