Rune’s marathon and Ruud’s experience

The first quarter-final packaged in the lower part of the Roland Garros draw is the one that Holger Rune (seeded number 6) and Casper Ruud (seeded number 4) will play on Wednesday.

Rune defeated the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in a 4-hour marathon 10-7 in the super tie-break of the fifth set (76 36 64 16 76 the score), Ruud instead liquidated the Chilean Nicolas Jarry in three long sets for 76 75 75.

“I lived again – Rune said on the sidelines – the terrible situation at the Australian Open when I served for the match and then got beaten in the super tie-break by Rublev. This time, before the decisive game started, I told myself to relax, play tennis and enjoy the moment. It’s not every day you get to be part of an epic match. These sensations stay with you forever, it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose, the important thing is to try to play at your best.”

Rune took the first set on a tiebreak after squandering a 5-2 lead, then gave up in the second, but in the third the level of his tennis – and that of his opponent – rose. Rune flew to 4-1 and closed the fraction 6-4 with Cerundolo who on 4 all missed the opportunity to go and serve for the set. In the fourth set Cerundolo raised his head with the initial 4-0 which essentially extended the match to the fifth. The match experienced its epic moment from the eighth game of the fifth set forward. At 4-3 for Cerundolo, Rune held a very difficult innings round recovering from 0-40 and in the following game he snatched the serve from the Argentine. But Cerundolo immediately made the counter break. At the super tie-break the first to make the minibreak was Cerundolo for 5-3; the Argentinian was ahead until 7-6, but the last 4 points were all from Rune. In the whole match Rune made 35 short balls and Cerundolo 41 passers. The winners were 50 for Cerundolo and 48 for Rune, who committed 73 free throws against the Argentine’s 53. Finally, Rune scored 58 times and scored 42 points.

For Rune it is the first victory in the fifth set of his career: previously the Dane had lost at the Australian Open in 2022 from Soon Woo Kwon 6-2 in the fifth and in 2023 from Rublev 11-9 in the fifth set tie-break .