Runner from Palermo dies during the Terrasini marathon

A runner died during the Terrasini marathon. Angelo Falletta, 62 years old from Palermo, fell in via Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa a few minutes before the start of the race. Emergency services started immediately. Doctors have…

