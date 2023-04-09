The content of the order

The ordinance signed by Fugatti orders the Trentino Forestry Corps, “taking into account the situation of extremely serious danger to public safety and security, potentially concerning more municipalities, to continue intensive monitoring of the area where the tragedy occurred, at the order to ensure maximum protection of public safety and security”. And, furthermore, “to proceed, in the shortest possible time, with the genetic identification of the specimen that has become the protagonist of the aggression and to proceed with the culling “.

Forestry: “Capture time cannot be quantified”

“We still don’t have a precise identification of the aggressor bear, but through molecular swabs we will arrive at DNA analysis. When major attacks occur, samples of fur and excrement are taken for genetic analysis. Time for capture? It is not quantifiable , a few days or several weeks could be enough”. This was stated by the manager of the Forest and Wildlife Services of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Giovanni Giovannini, in an interview with breaking latest news, speaking of the capture of the bear. Then, with regard to the culling order for the bear that killed Papi: “It’s an emergency response, we’re looking for it, that’s an area heavily inhabited by bears, the job isn’t easy but it will be killed”, he said. confirmed.