Home » RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD in São Paulo – MONDO MODA
World

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

by admin
RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD will be presented on Sunday, November 26 at Vibra São Paulo (Avenida das Nações Unidas). The production is a science fiction adventure set in a dystopian future. The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race must choose between the real world and the simulated reality they once knew.
The cast coming to Brazil will feature Aquaria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kandy Muse, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Vanessa Vanjie.

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour @ publicity

“We really elevated the show this year with a cohesive storyline that transforms live theater into a full-scale concert-style performance,” explains Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. “WERQ THE WORLD is a multi-million dollar production, specially designed for large venues and arenas. It rivals the concerts of the biggest pop stars in the world.”

The official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour kicked off in June in Atlantic City and makes stops in fifty cities across the US and Canada, before heading to Australia, Asia, Europe, Mexico and finally arriving in Brazil.

Service
Date: November 26, 2023 (Sunday)
Times: Meet & Greet at 6pm, house opening at 7pm and show at 8pm
Location: VIBRA São Paulo (Avenida das Nações Unidas, 17.955 – Vila Almeida)
Rating: 18 years old
How much: tickets range from R$150 to R$720; according to the chosen sector and modality
Sales: Uhuu.com or direct at the VIBRA São Paulo box office

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

You may also like

MONIN launches the first line of syrups dedicated...

Escaped from the insane asylum and jumped into...

Alleged Russian Informant Detained in Plot to Assassinate...

A woman tried to smuggle jewelry at the...

The timelapse video of the river eroding the...

Earthquake in Rome? Caterina Balivo: «Have any of...

Fear Crowd “Catching Fire” (2023)

Kiev: Moscow raid on Pokrovsk, at least 5...

Three people have died following a collision between...

Cuba Introduces Advertising on Radio and Television: A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy