RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD will be presented on Sunday, November 26 at Vibra São Paulo (Avenida das Nações Unidas). The production is a science fiction adventure set in a dystopian future. The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race must choose between the real world and the simulated reality they once knew.

The cast coming to Brazil will include Aquaria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kandy Muse, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Vanessa Vanjie.

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour @ publicity

“We really elevated the show this year with a cohesive storyline that transforms live theater into a full-scale concert-style performance,” explains Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. “WERQ THE WORLD is a multi-million dollar production, specially designed for large venues and arenas. It rivals the concerts of the biggest pop stars in the world.”

The official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour kicked off in June in Atlantic City and makes stops in fifty cities across the US and Canada, before heading to Australia, Asia, Europe, Mexico and finally arriving in Brazil.

Service

Date: November 26, 2023 (Sunday)

Times: Meet & Greet at 6pm, house opening at 7pm and show at 8pm

Location: VIBRA São Paulo (Avenida das Nações Unidas, 17.955 – Vila Almeida)

Rating: 18 years old

How much: tickets range from R$150 to R$720; according to the chosen sector and modality

Sales: Uhuu.com or direct at the VIBRA São Paulo box office

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.