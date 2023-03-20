Home World Rupert Murdoch, future husband at 92 years old. Wedding in late summer with 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith
Rupert Murdoch, future husband at 92 years old. Wedding in late summer with 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith

Rupert Murdoch, future husband at 92 years old. Wedding in late summer with 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith

Fifth wedding in sight for Rupert Murdoch. 92 years old. The publishing tycoon, with assets of around $22 billion according to Forbeshe announced in an interview with his newspaper New York Post who will marry Ann Lesley Smith, 66 years old, already since January photographed by her side in Barbados. Now the relationship is made official with the release of the details of the official engagement, which took place last March 17 in New York.

