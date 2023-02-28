Rupert Murdoch, founder and president of the cable television channel Fox News which also owns many other conservative newspapers, such as the Sun and the Times in the UK and the New York Post, admitted that the hosts of the TV channels of Fox News they supported false conspiracy theories that Donald Trump won the 2020 US election, knowing full well that none of it was true.

After Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US election, Trump and many of his supporters have repeatedly claimed, without any tangible proof, that the result had been distorted by extensive electoral fraud and that Trump was the rightful winner. This conspiracy theory, also known as “the Big Lie”, has often been amplified by conservative newspapers and television channels, even very popular ones, including Fox News, which is the most-watched television channel in the United States, has a decidedly right-wing bias and is highly influential in the Republican Party. According to polls last October, 62 percent of Republican voters believe that Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election, and several people who share this view have been elected to the US Congress.

Murdoch had previously described Trump’s obsession with the “Big Lie” as “a terrible thing that harms us all.” But his television network has nonetheless continued to invite figures supporting this false story, and various prominent hosts have continued to pitch it as a possibility over the past four years.

Recently, Murdoch was called to testify under oath in a defamation case against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems, a company that manufactures electronic voting machines. Dominion believes that the repeated doubts about the reliability of these machines raised by Fox News during its programs ruined its reputation, and that the network’s management knew the claims of fraud were false, but broadcast them anyway to chase profit and popularity among viewers.

Among the hypotheses made by various guests of Fox News after the election, there was a false notion that Dominion’s machinery was programmed with a secret algorithm that could move votes from one candidate to another, and that the company was founded in Venezuela to help the country’s authoritarian leader Hugo Chávez to distort the elections. Dominion wants $1.6 billion in compensation.

In his depositionMurdoch denied that Fox News as a whole supported the “Big Lie,” but confirmed that several of its prominent hosts — including Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and Lou Dobbs — helped lend credence to these claims even though they knew they were lies:

I could have stopped them, but I didn’t. (…) In hindsight, I wish we had been more decisive in denouncing this thing.

Some of the hosts themselves, either privately or under deposition, admitted they neither shared nor believed in the “Big Lie,” but they did not dismiss or contextualize the claims of recurring guests denying a Biden victory, including Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

Viet Dinh, one of several executives who had raised the issue within the company, also deposed on Monday after Sean Hannity said on television on November 5, 2020 that “it would have been impossible to know the actual, fair and accurate election results” of the Presidential Elections. He was asked if the executives of Fox News they had an obligation to prevent conductors from broadcasting lies. He replied: