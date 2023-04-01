Media mogul Rupert Murdoch will marry for the fifth time at the age of 92, and his chosen one is Ann Leslie Smith (66), the New York Post reports.

Source: JUSTIN LANE/EPA

Anne Leslie Smith is the widow of American country singer Chester Smith, and Murdoch says he is happy about the engagement.

Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, model Jeri Hall, last year after six years of marriage.

His media empire, which includes the Wall Street Journal, Fox News and other influential media outlets, is worth more than $20 billion, according to Forbes.

(FoNet)