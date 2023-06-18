Rupnik expelled from Jesuits – Vatican News

The Jesuits took the step of expulsion after the mosaic artist and preacher refused to obey the orders of the Superior Superior. Father Rupnik was reported by some adult nuns for sexual and psychological abuse. Afterwards, he was ordered by the order to “change the group” and “accept a new mission”, but he refused to obey.

(Vatican News Network) Fr. Marko Ivan Rupnik, a famous artist and preacher, was excommunicated by the Jesuits to which he belonged, after some adult consecrated persons reported him for psychological and sexual abuse. Father Johan Verschueren, General Senator of the Society of Jesuits and representative in charge of interprovincial synagogues and institutions, announced the decision on the official website of the congregation. The announcement stressed that the decision was “taken in accordance with canon law” because Rupnik “stubbornly refused to obey the vow of obedience.”

The Superior of the Society of Jesus ordered Father Rupnik to “change the group” and “accept a new mission”. The decision was made in light of the “extremely high” credibility of the allegations and testimony against him in the file. The dossier collected “a large amount of whistleblowing material of various types” and “from very different sources, all of which occurred over a period of more than 30 years”. The dossier was handed over in February 2023 by a contact group formed to address the Jesuit allegations.

“In the face of Rupnik’s repeated refusal to obey orders, we unfortunately have only one solution, and that is his expulsion from the Society of Jesus,” the announcement said. The expulsion order was handed to Father Rupnik on June 14 and he now has 30 days to appeal. “If and once the Jesuit excommunication of Father Rupnik becomes final, it will be possible to gain insight into these issues and to reveal more,” said Fr Fischlen. He concluded by thanking “the understanding and support I have received during this harrowing event”.

