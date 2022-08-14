Rishi Sunak, one of the two candidates to succeed Boris Johnson, has clear ideas. After what happened to Salman Rushdie, stabbed in New York State by a 24-year-old apparently sympathetic to Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, according to Sunak, Tehran must be punished and sanctioned.

“The tragic accident that happened to Rushdie”, among other things of Indian origin like him, “must be a wake-up call for the West”, said Sunak yesterday, “and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards – that is the militias” guardians of the Khomeinist revolution “anti Shah – must be placed on the black list of terrorist organizations by the UK”. Not only that, according to the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Iranian nuclear agreement “now seems to have reached a dead end”.

According to a preliminary scrutiny of Rushdie’s attacker’s social channels, Had Matar has shown his sympathy for “Shiite extremism” and the causes of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Although no direct links have emerged between the latter and the 24-year-old for the time being, investigators have found images of the Iranian commander Qassem Solemani – killed in a US raid in Baghdad in 2020 – in a messaging app on Matar’s cellphone.

In the absence for now of official reactions from the Iranian authorities, the semi-official agency in Tehran, Fars, has published an editorial on the wounding of Salman Rushdie, hoping that he will “die”. “Even if so far there is no news about his death – it said in the comment – we hope that he will die and with the death of this satanic author the wounded heart of Muslims can heal after all these years”.

Not only. Iran’s leading ultraconservative newspaper, Kayhan, even congratulated Hadi Matar: “Congratulations to this brave and duty-conscious man who attacked the vicious apostate Salman Rushdie,” wrote the newspaper, whose editor is appointed dala Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “Let’s kiss the hand of him who with a knife tore the neck of God’s enemy”.