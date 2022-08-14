Home World Rushdie New York assassination: Author of ‘Satanic Verses’ hunted by Iran – BBC News




news/240/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17822/production/_126309269_mediaitem126309268.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Rushdie

Salman Rushdie, a 75-year-old Indian-British writer, is in critical condition after being assassinated in New York state on August 12, local time. The man who stabbed him has been charged with attempted murder.

The latest news is that one day after the assassination, Rushdie was off the ventilator and was able to speak again.

The suspect, Hadi Matar, was remanded without bail after pleading not guilty, prosecutors in Chautauqua County, N.Y., said.

Mattar is accused of running on stage at an event at a local education center and attacking Rushdie and an interviewer.

