“He attacked Islam, he’s not a good person.” Since last Friday, the day of the attack, he had not yet spoken. Instead today Hadi Matar, the bomber of Salman Rushdie, accused of aggravated second degree murder, in an exclusive interview with the New York Post explains the motive for the attack: “I don’t like that man – he declares from prison -, he attacked the beliefs of Muslims, their system of values ​​».

The young man, 24, from New Jersey, had obtained an early pass for the event at which the author would speak and had arrived in New York a day before the conference with a fake ID. Shortly before Rushdie took the stage, Hadi Matar got up from the audience, lashing out at the writer and hitting him with a dozen stab wounds. Today from prison the young man stresses to “respect the ayatollah, I believe he is a great person”. He denied having been in contact with the Iranian Pasdaran but admitted he was “inspired” by the attack by watching a video of the writer on Youtube.

(afp)

Meanwhile, the health conditions of the author of the ‘Satanic verses’, a book considered blasphemous by Iran, have improved. Rushdie is no longer fighting for life, but is still hospitalized. From that bed, after undergoing emergency surgery for the injuries sustained following the ten stab wounds, he began talking to the investigators who are investigating the attack.