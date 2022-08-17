Home World Rushdie, the bomber: “I attacked him because he attacked Islam, he’s not a good person”
World

Rushdie, the bomber: “I attacked him because he attacked Islam, he’s not a good person”

by admin
Rushdie, the bomber: “I attacked him because he attacked Islam, he’s not a good person”

“He attacked Islam, he’s not a good person.” Since last Friday, the day of the attack, he had not yet spoken. Instead today Hadi Matar, the bomber of Salman Rushdie, accused of aggravated second degree murder, in an exclusive interview with the New York Post explains the motive for the attack: “I don’t like that man – he declares from prison -, he attacked the beliefs of Muslims, their system of values ​​».

The young man, 24, from New Jersey, had obtained an early pass for the event at which the author would speak and had arrived in New York a day before the conference with a fake ID. Shortly before Rushdie took the stage, Hadi Matar got up from the audience, lashing out at the writer and hitting him with a dozen stab wounds. Today from prison the young man stresses to “respect the ayatollah, I believe he is a great person”. He denied having been in contact with the Iranian Pasdaran but admitted he was “inspired” by the attack by watching a video of the writer on Youtube.

(afp)

Meanwhile, the health conditions of the author of the ‘Satanic verses’, a book considered blasphemous by Iran, have improved. Rushdie is no longer fighting for life, but is still hospitalized. From that bed, after undergoing emergency surgery for the injuries sustained following the ten stab wounds, he began talking to the investigators who are investigating the attack.

See also  United Kingdom, a prosthesis for dancing on pointe: Pollyanna's dream come true

You may also like

Kabul, explosion in a mosque: dozens of victims,...

A history of Chequers – the country residence of...

The mural of Ian Curtis, former Joy Division...

The first batch of humanitarian grain ships leave...

Smoke from wildfires in Portugal spreads 400 kilometers...

Abu Mazen and his established reputation as a...

After the defeat, Cheney prepares the race for...

The Serbian ambassador to Italy: “The leader of...

Dear energy, Berlin launches a stinged tax for...

Artificial insemination: 25-year-old woman buys the kit online...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy