NEW YORK – The bomber of Salman Rushdie he was surprised that the writer is not dead, despite stabbing him with ten stab wounds. “When I heard he survived – he commented Hadi Matar in a video interview with New York Post – I was surprised”. Matar, 24, from New Jersey, was in Chautauqua, upstate New York on Friday, where a meeting with the Anglo-Indian writer was scheduled.