Home World Russell Westbrook humiliation at the match against Golden State | Sports
World

Russell Westbrook humiliation at the match against Golden State | Sports

by admin
Russell Westbrook humiliation at the match against Golden State | Sports

Golden State found an interesting way to play defense on Russell Westbrook.

Source: Profimedia

Russell Westbrook (34) signed for the Los Angeles Clippers at the end of February and since then he hasn’t felt the sweetness of victory. He played against Sacramento, Denver, Minnesota and Golden State, all four matches ended with the bitter taste of defeat. After the duel with the Warriors (115:91), the whole world laughs at him, he experienced great humiliation.

The defense of the “warrior” headed by Draymond Green she decided to guard the explosive playmaker in an interesting way. They moved away from him completely and left him room to shoot for three points, they were waiting for him in the racket. It seems to have worked as he gave up just eight points (0/5 for three). However, Russell is not the only one to blame for the convincing defeat, Paul George also failed (11, 5sk, 5as), while Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points. On the other side, Jordan Poole excelled with 34 points.

Westbrook is one of the most explosive playmakers in NBA history, he was the MVP in 2017, a nine-time All-Star, but his career has been on the decline for several years. Practically since leaving Oklahoma, he played for Houston, Washington and the Lakers, and he also spent a few days in Utah after the trade from the Lakers. He quickly reached an agreement with the Jazz and signed with the Clippers. He is still looking for his first win there. His new team is currently seventh in the West and it is a position that leads to the play-in tournament, for a direct placement in the play-offs they will have to reach at least sixth place.

You may also like

the ZTE Green 5GC White Paper

The minister and his 100,000 Whatsapps that ended...

Juve Next Gen-Vicenza, the report cards: Soulé magic...

The US Environmental Protection Agency requires testing whether...

Three global pharmaceutical companies left BiH | Info

Noches del Botánico discovers its national and international...

Accident in Corso Calatafimi, car stuck on the...

grew Westbrook humbled | Sports

Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The latest...

The long network of supporters of Messina Denaro,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy