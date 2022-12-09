Home World Russia, 8 and a half years in prison for opponent Jashin: “But we won”
Russia, 8 and a half years in prison for opponent Jashin: "But we won"

Russia, 8 and a half years in prison for opponent Jashin: “But we won”

MOSCA – It’s the same Ilya Jashin to interrupt the icy silence in which the courtroom of the Meshchansky court in Moscow falls after the judge Oksana Gorjunova pronounces the sentence: eight and a half years in prison for spreading “fake news” about the Russian army in Ukraine.

“If anyone thinks that Putin will rule for another eight years, then he is a great optimist,” shouts the Russian opponent from the glass cage in which he is relegated.

