Her story has traveled the world from Russia and moved, today her words come through a letter to her father, from whom she was separated due to pacifist positions. Masha Moskaleva, 13, who was interned in a rehabilitation facility for drawing an anti-war drawing at school last year shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, wrote to her father, who was sentenced yesterday to two years’ imprisonment. prison for anti-war posts, but escaped the day before from house arrest. “Do not give up. Trust, hope and love because as I was told, it is only those who know how to trust, hope and love who will then win. I want you not to worry. I am fine. I love you very much and I know that you are not to blame for anything, ”she added Masha, who will be transferred to an orphanage.

«Everything will be fine and we will get back together, know that we will win, that the victory will be ours, no matter what happens, we are together, we are a team, you are the best. You are strong, we are strong, we will persevere. I’m proud of you. I don’t want to write about how I am, what mood I am in, I don’t want to give you thoughts but I understand that the bitter truth is better than a sweet lie. But don’t worry, we’ll see each other and I’ll tell you everything.’

Russian girl draws an anti-war drawing at school: father arrested, she sent to an orphanage 01 March 2023



The story

Masha and her father Alexey Moskalev, 54, lived in Yefremov, a city in the Tula region of Russia. A year ago the art teacher at Masha’s school had asked the young students to make drawings in support of the soldiers on the front in Ukraine. However, Masha had drawn a Russian flag with the words “No to war” and a Ukrainian one with the words “Glory to Ukraine”, as well as two missiles fired by the Russians at a woman and a girl. The reaction was immediate: the teacher had immediately alerted the FSB security services.

Since then, father and daughter had been summoned several times by the FSB. The girl was interrogated alone, without a lawyer. Their home was searched and the man was also beaten by officers. The little girl for fear no longer wanted to go to school. They had moved to another city but failed to get attention: Maskalev had been arrested and his daughter sent to a facility in an unknown location.