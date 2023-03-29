Home World Russia, a girl removed from her family for pacifist design writes to her father: “I’m fine, don’t give up. You are the best”
World

Russia, a girl removed from her family for pacifist design writes to her father: “I’m fine, don’t give up. You are the best”

by admin
Russia, a girl removed from her family for pacifist design writes to her father: “I’m fine, don’t give up. You are the best”

Her story has traveled the world from Russia and moved, today her words come through a letter to her father, from whom she was separated due to pacifist positions. Masha Moskaleva, 13, who was interned in a rehabilitation facility for drawing an anti-war drawing at school last year shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, wrote to her father, who was sentenced yesterday to two years’ imprisonment. prison for anti-war posts, but escaped the day before from house arrest. “Do not give up. Trust, hope and love because as I was told, it is only those who know how to trust, hope and love who will then win. I want you not to worry. I am fine. I love you very much and I know that you are not to blame for anything, ”she added Masha, who will be transferred to an orphanage.

«Everything will be fine and we will get back together, know that we will win, that the victory will be ours, no matter what happens, we are together, we are a team, you are the best. You are strong, we are strong, we will persevere. I’m proud of you. I don’t want to write about how I am, what mood I am in, I don’t want to give you thoughts but I understand that the bitter truth is better than a sweet lie. But don’t worry, we’ll see each other and I’ll tell you everything.’

Russian girl draws an anti-war drawing at school: father arrested, she sent to an orphanage
See also  U.S. so-called "Havana Syndrome" lie bankrupted by investigation results - Cuba - Associated Press - Report

The story
Masha and her father Alexey Moskalev, 54, lived in Yefremov, a city in the Tula region of Russia. A year ago the art teacher at Masha’s school had asked the young students to make drawings in support of the soldiers on the front in Ukraine. However, Masha had drawn a Russian flag with the words “No to war” and a Ukrainian one with the words “Glory to Ukraine”, as well as two missiles fired by the Russians at a woman and a girl. The reaction was immediate: the teacher had immediately alerted the FSB security services.

Since then, father and daughter had been summoned several times by the FSB. The girl was interrogated alone, without a lawyer. Their home was searched and the man was also beaten by officers. The little girl for fear no longer wanted to go to school. They had moved to another city but failed to get attention: Maskalev had been arrested and his daughter sent to a facility in an unknown location.

You may also like

Elon Musk and 1,000 other Silicon Valley leaders:...

The latest battle situation: The new offensive failed....

Sinner-Ruusuvuori at ATP Miami, the live score of...

Ukraine, the battle of the Lavra: the Orthodox...

We premiered “One more night (live)” by Xerrich

Vietnam War 50: Another look at 7 reasons...

German police seized 1.2 tons of cocaine Info

Glass balls on the moon contain water, scientists...

From Iginio Massari to Nicola Fiasconaro, the rediscovery...

In Palermo the exhibition “10 x 10 minimum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy