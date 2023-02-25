For a year now, the Russia lives penalized by unprecedented Western sanctions. So far there are over 13 thousand financial, commercial and personal restrictive measures, from more than 40 countries. But what are the real effects on Mosca? While data is inaccurate and assessments often conflicting, the sanctions hit the Russian economy, industry and society hard in early 2022. The collapse of the ruble and it choc of the banking system have caused financial panic and queues ATM. Russian goods were frozen as export restrictions halted much of world trade with Russia: In April, according to the think tank Silverado Policy Accelerator, imports had fallen 43% from pre-war levels. The ban affected, among other things, crucial goods and technologies needed for the production of weapons and military equipment. Empty shelves and queues appeared in stores, and experts were heralding the arrival for the Russia of a deep crisis.

Record earnings on oil and gas – But, after a year, the economy turned out to be more stable than expected. First, the Kremlin it was ready for war, and had provided a financial buffer it deemed sufficient to compensate for budget shortfalls for a couple of years. Furthermore, thanks to the rapid countermeasures of the Central Bank of Russia, the crisis has been contained and some stability has been restored. The choices made by the government are fundamental, including the assistance provided to small and medium-sized enterprises. Third, last year exports to Europe they have fallen, but the gas price increases caused by the war have more than compensated for the lower ones sales in terms of revenues.

The sanctions Europeanthen, failed to completely block the export of merci towards the Russia. According to the research firm Euromonitor Internationalflows of a wide variety of goods (from smartphones to jet fuel) from the EU have been redirected into BelarusArmenia, KazakhistanGeorgia, UzbekistanKyrgyzstan and Turkey, and from there into Russia. In January, Silverado Policy Accelerator he calculated that thanks to these villagesthe Russia it managed to bring imports of chips, gadgets, washing machines, refrigerators, cars and spare parts back close to pre-crisis levels. In addition, Russian manufacturers increased their purchases from existing suppliers, found new ones, were able to stock up on many goods, they increased payments in yuan and as a result, they managed to replace most of the equipment. Furthermore, less than 9% of EU and G7 companies have actually left Russia because of the war. How did they find out Swiss economists, most of them continue to work and invest in Russia. Finally, another reason why the Russian economy has resisted the pressure of sanctions is that the restrictions they were not introduced all at once but gradually, and sometimes they compensated for each other. In this context, the measures relating to the export of oil and derivatives, introduced almost a year after the invasion, appear to have been more effective: in January, Russia’s revenue from the sale of energy resources they decreased by 46% compared to January 2022.

Coal and metal, two industries in crisis – In the long run, however, all sanctions will have an effect. Outcast, the Russia was left without investmentstechnology and rich western markets for its products. Russian companies are in “survival mode” and are in no hurry to act investments seri. The industry of carbone it is going through the most difficult period in modern history: it has to sell it at huge discounts and reduce mining. Russian metallurgists say they “don’t know what to do” with 30 million tons of steel product: “The domestic market can absorb 3 million. What do you do with the rest?” said the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin.

From dentists to funeral homes – Russian printing houses are in danger of closing due to a shortage of equipment and Western spare parts, which are about 90%. The ministry of Salute warns of one possible shortage of basic medicines in pharmacy. I dentists complain of lack of dental cement e anesthetics imported, i guitarists of quality strings, the dancers of the Bolshoi Theater of pointe shoes. The only business that is experiencing its own today days best (apart from the military industry) are the funeral home. The crematoria open at an impressive speed; the funeral home staff sells an important quantity of coffins, niches in special “soldiers” areas and courses to prepare the corpses.

Meanwhile, the population notes that they have begun to spend more and earn less. University of California economist Oleg Itskhoki believes that in 2022 the standard of living of Russians decreased by 10-12%. This can be judged, among other things, by the performance of the retail trade, which has been declining since March. During the year, it fell by almost 10%, which is why some experts – quoted by the Washington Post – conclude that even the Russian families they are “in crisis mode”. The middle class was the hardest hit sanctions, or the residents of the city, a segment that has something to lose. The rich, judging by the withdrawal of capital from the country, have saved what they could, and the poor have been helped by the state, especially to cope with food inflation.

Inflation from electronics to medicines – At the end of 2022, inflation in Russia it was almost at 12%. The products for the cleaning (30%) and electronics (15%); services have become more expensive by an average of 13% while medicines and food products by 11%. Dairy products, pasta, fish and sugar now cost Russians 13-15% more. By the way, due to the shortage of ink, the Federal Regulatory Agency is ready to change the requirements for food packaging: information about the place and production of the goods, the date of expiration and the date of production they may disappear from the labels.

The stability and extra-profits of energy – The Russia opened the year with the largest budget deficit since the 1998 default: 1.78 trillion rubles (over 22 billion euros), or 14 times more than at the beginning of 2022. According to various estimates, this year GDP will decrease by 3.3-5.6%. It could even grow by 0.3%, judging by the updated forecasts of International Monetary Fund. It would exceed expectations by the same Russian authorities who expect a drop from 0.8% to 4%.

In a report done for the analytical fund Re:Russiafour economists have analyzed the atypical reaction of the economy of Mosca to the shock of the sanctions and concluded that in 2022 political stability was mainly ensured by windfall extra-profits arising from therising energy prices. Therefore, they say, with declining revenues, the Russian economy could plunge into a progressive crisis. According to the estimates of BloombergRussia has already lost more to the war than the Ukrainian economy, and in the future almost everything it receives from the sale of energy resources will go to support the army. Bloomberg Economics has calculated that by 2026 the GDP of Russia it will be $190 billion (8%) lower than it would have been without the war, a figure comparable to Hungary’s GDP.

Although there has been no collapse of the economy, the country is slipping more and more into the mode survival. A reduction in imports of technology it limits future economic growth while the parallel import scheme leads to the flooding of shops with counterfeit products and a return to the level of trade of the 1990s. And anyway, in addition to the external challenges, there are also internal ones: the outflow of population economically active and capital from the country, as well as sending men to warcreates the shortage of qualified personnel and in general of workers.

The professor of Harvard and former chief economist of the IMF Kenneth Rogoff believes that the Russia will face “an incredible level of poverty” and the transformation into a “gigantic Iran”. Second Alexandra Prokopenkoan independent journalist and expert on Russian economic policy at the Carnegie Endowment, it will take three to five years for the decline to halt.