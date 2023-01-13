Original title: Russia alludes to Sweden’s concealment of the “North Stream” explosion and gas leak investigation

On January 12, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs questioned Sweden and other countries’ refusal to allow Russia to participate in the investigation of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline leak, alluding to Sweden’s concealment of the truth.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference that day that Sweden and Denmark refused Russia’s participation in the investigation, possibly because if “Russia conducts an objective investigation” and finds “the behind-the-scenes of this sabotage and terrorism.” planners and executors”, “Conclusions may be embarrassing for (some) people”.

Zakharova said that Sweden has not shared the progress of the investigation of the “North Stream” incident with Russia. She suggested that the Swedish side “had something to hide”.

In September 2022, the “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” pipelines, which transport natural gas from Russia to Europe, exploded and leaked in the waters near Sweden and Denmark. Several European countries involved in the investigation concluded that the pipeline may have been sabotaged, and Russia accused Western countries of causing sabotage.

Russia proposed to Sweden and Denmark to set up a joint investigation team, but the two countries rejected. Zakharova said the decision was “confusing” and that Russia had a right to know the details of the investigation.

The “Beixi-1” pipeline was completed in 2011, starting from Vyborg, Russia in the east, and leading to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The “Beixi-2” pipeline will be completed in 2021 and is basically parallel to the “Beixi-1”. It has not yet been put into use, but some natural gas is sealed in the pipeline.