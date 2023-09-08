Home » Russia and Cuba Discussing New Generating Capacities for Power Plants
Russia and Cuba Discussing New Generating Capacities for Power Plants

Russia and Cuba Discuss Construction of New Power Plants in Bilateral Cooperation Meeting

Russia and Cuba have held discussions on the construction of new generating capacities for power plants on the island, as confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Energy. The meeting, between Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Yevgueni Grabchaka and Cuban Minister of Energy and Minas Vicente de la O Levy, emphasized the importance of electrical energy as a decisive factor for the Cuban economy and its role in the development of all industries.

Bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including issues related to crude oil extraction, was also on the agenda. The meeting follows a previous energy cooperation discussion between De la O and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov at the end of last month.

The Russian government statement released after the meeting highlighted the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, as a priority. The statement described the atmosphere during the meeting as one of friendship and mutual understanding, characteristic of the Russian-Cuban dialogue.

The need for Russian assistance in the energy field has become crucial due to the prevailing crisis in Cuba. The island has been experiencing frequent breakdowns in its power plants, with several units currently out of service. The Cuban Electrical Union reported that unit 2 of Felton, unit 6 of Energas Boca de Jaruco, unit 1 of Santa Cruz, and unit 6 of Renté are all non-operational. Additionally, the country’s refineries are also facing challenges. The Ñico López refinery in Regla, Havana, recently stopped operating after being launched in August following a year of closure, and has been responsible for an unpleasant smell of gas in the capital.

Although crude oil supply is not the issue at the Ñico López refinery, according to Professor Jorge Piñón, an oil sector specialist at the University of Texas, there appear to be technical problems. Piñón explained that due to the plant’s advanced age of 67 years and low capital maintenance, it is showing signs of aging despite being the most sophisticated of the three Cuban refineries.

The collaboration between Russia and Cuba in the energy sector aims to address these challenges and enhance the development of Cuba’s power and petroleum industries. The details of the construction plan for new power plants are yet to be disclosed.

