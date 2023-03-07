Listen to the audio version of the article

The map of Chinese import-export is changing in this first part of 2023. From advanced economies to developing economies or those linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Chinese import-export offers a more accurate reading of the slowdown at the beginning of the year , with a series of surprises. As demonstrated by the more analytical data of the Chinese Customs Agency, in January-February some areas of the world including Europe and the United States recorded negative variations in import-export, sometimes double-digit and while the Asean countries in overall held up thanks to Singapore’s outstanding performance.

The strength of raw materials

At the beginning of the year Canada (-21.5% exports, but even +61% imports), Australia (+3.6 and +8.6% respectively) and Latin America recorded +10% in imports), while the trade balance with Russia lifts the veil on the extent of Beijing’s economic relations with Moscow. The focus on the first two months of 2023 shows that Moscow (+19.8% exports, +31.3% imports mainly of gas) is now a structurally strong partner. Singapore, for its part, recorded a monstrous increase of +83.9 in exports (against +24.1 but exports to the city-state compensated for the disappointing performances of the other ASEAN realities), presumably also due in this case of energy trade, since it is an important crossroads with its transshipment ports.

In any case, the high traffic with Australia, which is clearly recovering, is striking. In Canberra, if we consider the political problems with Beijing that have marked the entire period of the pandemic, calm seems to have returned.

Consolidation of Russia

In relations with other parts of the world, on the one hand trade with advanced economies has decreased, while relations with emerging regions have increased: South East Asia, South America and Russia. Beijing increased exports to Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, South Africa and Brazil despite cutting global exports.

Lorenzo Riccardi, of RsA Asia suggests a foreign currency adjusted reading. «I think it is useful to analyze the data in terms of values ​​in yuan, obviously, because they are adjusted for the exchange rate, but also in dollars. Looking at the figures in value terms, China‘s trade surplus rose to $116 billion in January-February 2023 from $109 billion in the same period a year earlier.