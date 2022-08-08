Home World Russia and Turkey strengthen economic and trade cooperation, Turkey agrees to use rubles to pay for some imports of Russian gas – yqqlm
World

Russia and Turkey strengthen economic and trade cooperation, Turkey agrees to use rubles to pay for some imports of Russian gas – yqqlm

by admin

(Original title: Russia and Turkey strengthen economic and trade cooperation, Turkey agrees to use rubles to pay for some imported Russian gas)

Financial Associated Press, August 8 (Editor Zhou Ziyi)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Sochi last Friday, local time. The two sides issued a joint statement after a four-hour meeting to strengthen cooperation, including paying for some natural gas imports from Russia in rubles payments.

As a member of NATO, Turkey’s move to deepen cooperation with Russia is particularly prominent in the recent environment where European and American countries have continued to impose sanctions on Russia.

As part of the agreement, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in transportation, agriculture, finance and construction. In their statement, Putin and Erdogan stressed the need for “full implementation of the Istanbul Agreement (food agreement), including unhindered exports of Russian grains, fertilizers and raw materials”.

Last month, with Turkey’s mediation, Russia and Ukraine brokered a grain transport agreement, the Istanbul Agreement. Under the deal, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have resumed grain exports after months of blockade, while a joint statement by the heads of the two sides further strengthened ties between Russia and Turkey.

Part of Gazprom payment in rubles

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting that under the new agreement,Turkey agrees to change how it pays Russia for gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a few months ago that countries deemed unfriendly by Russia would be required to pay Russian energy bills through ruble accounts to shield Russia from Western sanctions.

See also  The Russian-Ukrainian war has made Chinese netizens oppose the network management traces everywhere

While Russia does not list Turkey as an unfriendly country, Turkey’s move to pay Russian gas in rubles will shield such trade payments from Western sanctions and allow for a temporary quell over Syria. .

Turkey’s heavy dependence on Russian energy

Turkey’s move to boost its trade with Russia underscores the country’s dependence on Russia for energy and other sectors of the economy.

It is worth mentioning that Erdogan faces elections next year, and Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared by nearly 80%. Without Russian gas supplies, the economic crisis in Turkey would undoubtedly be exacerbated.

In 2021, Russia provided about a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and nearly half of Turkey’s total gas purchases.

You may also like

Colombia, the new president Gustavo Petro takes office:...

The five major US military services strengthen the...

The latest U.S. poll: Over two-thirds of Americans...

Brazil, martial arts legend Leandro Lo killed with...

Russia and Turkey strengthen economic and trade cooperation,...

Hainan, 80,000 tourists stranded in “Chinese Hawaii” for...

Climate, taxes, health: US Senate approves 740 billion...

The CCP’s military exercises are in full view....

Afghanistan, UN: over 120 dead and injured in...

The international community severely criticizes Pelosi’s sinister intentions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy