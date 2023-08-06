Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Bombing: Escalating Tensions and Condemnation

Title: Escalating Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations of Bombings and Promise Strong Responses

Subtitle: Moscow foils Ukrainian “terrorist” drone attack as conflict intensifies

In a recent wave of attacks, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of bombing multiple targets, further exacerbating the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The targets included a Russian oil tanker, university buildings, and a blood center in Kobyansk, east of Kharkiv. The heated accusations have triggered vows of strong responses from both sides.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had successfully prevented a drone attack by the Kiev regime on targets in the Moscow region. Labeling it a “terrorist” attack, the Russian authorities condemned the incident and vowed to respond forcefully.

In response, Moscow Mayor confirmed the destruction of a drone attempting to approach the capital. Meanwhile, Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow temporarily imposed restrictions on incoming and outgoing flights, causing diversions to other airports.

One of the notable incidents involved a drone attack near Crimea, where a Russian oil tanker suffered damage in its engine room. The incident sparked concerns about potential environmental consequences in the Black Sea.

Russia’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, describing it as a terrorist act. Dmitry Medvedev, the Vice-President of the Russian Security Council, criticized Ukrainian authorities and officials, accusing them of resorting to violence. Medvedev hinted that the attack could derail any hopes of restoring peace agreements between the two nations.

However, a Ukrainian security service source confirmed that Ukraine was responsible for the drone attack on the Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait. The source claimed that the Ukrainian Security Service successfully carried out a special operation, targeting the SIG tanker, which was transporting fuel for the Russian army. Ukrainian naval drones and explosives were allegedly used in this operation.

Ukrainian Naval Command spokesman Dmytro Pletinchuk denied any involvement of the Ukrainian navy in the attack on Russian ships in the Black Sea. In previous interviews, Ukrainian officials accused Russia of being the aggressor and attempting to blockade southern Ukraine by sea.

The increasing number of attacks in the Black Sea has been linked to Russia’s refusal to extend a U.N.-sponsored deal in mid-July, which allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the region. This refusal has further heightened tensions, given that Russia has already been waging war in Ukraine since February 2022.

Additionally, reports emerged that Ukrainian troops deployed cluster ammunition and targeted a university building in Donetsk, igniting a fire. Although the information has not been independently verified, it is stated that both sides deny targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

In response, the Ukrainian Air Force stated that the Russian army launched 70 attacks on Ukrainian territory, utilizing sea-to-air missiles and “Shahid” drones during the night. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing war crimes, claiming that a Russian-guided bomb struck a blood transfusion center in Kobyansk, resulting in casualties. He condemned the attack as a clear display of Russian aggression.

Amidst the rising tensions, Russian missiles also allegedly targeted facilities belonging to the Motor Sich Group, which manufactures aircraft and helicopter engines. The Ukrainian government had nationalized the group in 2021, intending to manage its assets to support the urgent needs of the armed forces. The group is based in southeastern Ukraine, an area partially occupied by Russian forces.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the conflict remains ongoing. While the Russian forces failed to capture Kiev, they have occupied a significant portion of the eastern region. The Ukrainian army, backed by Western support, continues its efforts to retake these occupied territories.

With no signs of de-escalation, the situation between Russia and Ukraine remains volatile, with both sides on high alert and retaliatory actions looming.