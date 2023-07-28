Title: Russia and Ukraine Continue Exchanging Attacks; Uzbekistan Airport Targeted

Date: July 28, 2023

Hangzhou Net – In a recent escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have attacked airports and control command centers in Ukraine. Responding to the Russian assault, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued its offensive operations in various regions. Furthermore, the situation has taken an unexpected turn as Uzbekistan now claims it has been targeted by a Russian attack.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s report on July 27, the Russian military utilized long-range precision-guided weapons from sea and air to strike the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ airports, control command centers, and unmanned boat assembly workshops. The attack also allegedly targeted missiles and armaments suspected to be from Europe and the United States. Russian forces successfully repelled the Ukrainian attack from multiple directions, with their air defense units intercepting Ukrainian drones and “Hippocampus” rockets.

In response, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that there were approximately 30 battles in the frontline areas over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces, and artillery units launched attacks on Russian army command posts, equipment concentration areas, and artillery positions. Additionally, the Ukrainian military continued its offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdyansk regions, while also preventing the Russian army’s advancement in the direction of Kupyansk and Lemansk.

However, amidst the ongoing clashes between Russia and Ukraine, Uzbekistan has now become entangled in the conflict. Reports indicate that Uzbekistan’s airport was attacked in a strike carried out by Russian forces. The details surrounding the attack and the extent of the damage inflicted remain unknown.

As tension continues to mount between Russia and Ukraine, neighboring countries in the region are growing concerned about the spillover effects and the potential for further escalation. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

With no immediate end in sight, the international community anxiously awaits further developments in this rapidly evolving conflict and its potential impact on regional stability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

