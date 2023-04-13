The Russia bet on conscription with no way out to win the war. The Parliament of Mosca in fact, he gave the green light to the new federal law introducing the “electronic call” at the military registration and enlistment office. The main objective is to create a system in which conscripts no longer have the possibility to avoid conscription. If earlier the employees of the enlistment office were obliged to deliver personally a paper call in the hands of a recruit, now men of military age will begin to receive summonses even digital on their own account on the public services website Gosuslughiused by Russians to pay bills, many e state taxessign up for medicosubmit questions to the taxman o alla police. Furthermore, according to the new law, after receiving an electronic or paper summons, recruits will have to report themselves to the enlistment office, while those who “do not receive a summons or pretend not to receive one” will be to fill.

One of the most unexpected and shocking innovations was the fact that, from the moment the summons is delivered, it will be to the citizen prohibited from leaving the country. The restriction is lifted only after you report to the enlistment office. The law also introduces other sanctions for those who ignore the recruitment: if within 20 days of the date indicated in the summons a person does not appear at the offices, he is automatically (without charge or trial) forbidden to drive vehiclesreceive loans e social benefitssell, buy or inherit propertiesas well as register the VAT number.

At the same time, it is still not entirely clear how exactly the delivery of summonses in electronic form will work. According to the law, the digital summons will be considered delivered “from the moment it appears in the citizen’s personal profile in the computer system”, i.e. from the day it arrives through the account on Gosuslughi, whether or not the recipient is aware of this and is generally logged into their account. When to one of the authors of this law, the deputy Andrei Lugovoiasked what a citizen of Russia should do if he received an electronic summons, but, for example, went to the taiga and did not connect to the Internet for a long time, Lugovoi replied that they are “his problems”.

It’s not even clear what to do for those who don’t have a profile at all Gosuslughi. What’s more, the lawyers warn that cancel the account existing will not help: the electronic summons will still be considered sent, even if the person has not actually received or seen it. The fact is that according to the new law, all summonses will appear in a special one unified register of all those required to perform military service and, 7 days after publication, will automatically be considered delivered. However, this register does not yet exist: the law prescribes its creation, but it is not known when it will happen. The Ministry of Digital Development said that the full version of the registry will only appear by autumnbut the Russians registered on Gosuslughi they are already summoned digitally.

Another important point: the law applies not only to those conscripted, but also to all Russian men from 18 to 60 years old required to perform military service and therefore potentially subject to mobilization. It is important to remember that the mobilization declared in September 2022 by the Russian president has never ended and has not even been suspended: there are no legal acts in this regard. Thus, in the event of a new mobilization, the military enlistment offices will have the opportunity to recall not only conscripts, but also those who are in reserve. Analysts suggest, even if the authorities deny it, that a new phase of mobilization is enough possible in the next future.

At the same time, the restrictions apply to all citizens of the Russian Federation who are themselves already traveled abroad. The State Duma recommended that males of military age return home to serve, but lawyers and activists for the human rights believe that for this category of Russians “the most logical thing is not to return until the end of Putin’s regime”, release a power of attorney for real estate to a reliable person e withdraw all the money from the accounts. “Remember how long they thought about how to punish those who left? Here, apparently with the help of this law they decided to punish both those who remain in the country and those who left,” says the editor-in-chief of the opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe Kirill Martynov.

The law should enter into force from the moment of publication, so it can happen as early as next Monday. However, even the officials themselves have not yet figured out when and how exactly it will be applied, taking into account the lack of a single database of Russians fit for military service. This did not prevent the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on April 11 from quickly considering and adopting this law in three readings at once. The text of the bill was published just hours before the vote, which puzzled some MEPs Communist Party. They stressed that they had only 2 hours to familiarize themselves with the contents of the 60-page document, but in response the Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin he suggested to disgruntled deputies to don’t sabotage the job of the room, but going to fight in Ukraine. The Duma debated the law for 23 minutes and unanimously adopted it (one of the deputies abstained, but then explained that he accidentally pressed the wrong button).

The next day, the vote among the senators took place in the upper house of the Russian Parliament. Of all the senators, only Lyudmila Narusova (wife of the late first mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak, to whom Vladimir Putin owes his political career) voted against the law on electronic meetings. After that, other senators proposed depriving Narusova of the right to vote. But the Senator’s complaint was that the law requires a severe limitation of rights of citizens while the draft does not contain the opinion of the human rights ombudsman. Even some lawyers claim a potential violation of the rights of Russians. As Vitaly Isakov, a senior lawyer at the Institute of Law and Public Policy in Russia, believes the law deprives citizens of basic constitutional rights, such as those to property, housing and the freedom to leave the country. He also notes that the new rules violate the “principle of proportionality”: Failure to respond to a summons does not constitute a violation so serious as to deprive a person of freedom of movement. “The bill approved today is shocking in its madness. I would say that it will have more resonance than the announcement of the mobilization,” he says Elena Popovacoordinator of the movement of conscientious objectors to military service.

The law, already nicknamed the “conscript slavery”could only evoke analogies with the serfdom in tsarist Russia. “Until the end of the 16th century, peasants were allowed to leave the landowner for one day a year. Then this right was abolished, while in the 17th century the search for fugitive peasants was also made open-ended. The law on electronic summonses is a new version of serfdom,” writes the investigative journalist and special correspondent for the Russian service of the Bbc Andrey Zakharov. “The first step towards the third enslavement (one was under the tsars, another under the internationalist Bolsheviks, the third under the nationalist Bolsheviks) has been taken,” he says Vladimir Pastukhovpolitical scientist of the University College London. “I fear that society does not understand the profound meaning of this provision. This is not about recruitment, remobilisation, offensive or retreat but about the next important stage in the formation of a regular totalitarian state, with no holes through which the population still seeps into its normal ‘past’ life. This is a signal that the authorities won’t change their mind, won’t turn around, won’t stop. At least not alone.”

Prominent Russian journalists like Sergei Parkhomenko e Alexei Venediktov believe that the adoption of the law on the new conscription procedure is, “in effect, the introduction of martial law without the formal introduction of martial law”. Many took it as a sign that “Putin still seriously hopes to win” and is counting on the fact that “in Russia there are many times more young people to kill” than in Ukraine. “The law on electronic summons adopted today shows that the General Staff is very sober in assessing the prospects of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring-summer,” writes the opposition journalist Julia Latynina.

In essence, commentators opposed to the regime and the war it unleashed advise Russian men to escape. “The Electronic Convocation Act Blocking Foreign Travel is a law on the right of the State of sentence anyone to death with an email, without the right to appeal and without the possibility of escape. If you can, leave now,” exhorts the writer Dmitry Glukhovsky. And although the lines of emigrants have not yet lined up at the borders, some experts are predicting one new wave of population outflow from Russia. Perhaps the lack of mass reaction is explained by the fact that there are few people left who are ready to go. Everyone who could left the country last year and the Russian Statistical Institute Rosstat reports information that the number of working Russians under 35 has fallen to an all-time low.

Against the backdrop of all this, the federal media is suspiciously silent. Perhaps the fact is that, according to sources at the Russian opposition site Medusathe law was initiated by the Ministry of Defense, and therefore the Kremlin and propagandists did not have time to “preparing public opinion” to the new rules: Pro-government media received “recommendations” on how to cover the new rules only on polling day. The sources in power of Medusa they also suggest that the law could “negatively affect” the image of the authorities, and they doubt that propaganda will be able to mitigate it shock of what is happening.