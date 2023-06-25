Russia, armored vehicles in the streets of Rostov on Don after the Wagner announcement

Images circulating on social media show some armored vehicles unidentified in streets of Rostov on DonRussia, after militia leader Wagner announced control of military sites in the city, including the airport Yevgeny Prigozhin. The march towards Rostov and then Moscow began after the accusation addressed to the Russian defense chiefs, led by Minister Shoigu, of having ordered an attack against his men in Ukraine.

