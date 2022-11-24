Listen to the audio version of the article

An immense country, a thousand-year history. Telling about Russia’s past in the ten minutes of each of the five episodes of the podcast “Russia. What is there to know” is certainly not possible. For this reason we have decided to choose – among the many possible ones – five symbolic places and five crucial moments for the evolution of this country, thinking about what Russia has become today, looking for traces of the present in its past. Intertwining history and geography.

The immensity of this universe of forces, between expansion and contraction, is at the center of each episode in which some external interlocutors travel with us across Russia inside and outside its borders. We started from the Field of Legnica, in Poland: in 1241 the Mongols of the Golden Horde managed to get here, to the heart of Europe. Their invasion of Russia, coming from the East, will be the only one in history to be fully successful.

The following 250 years of Mongol rule deeply marked Russia, then still the principality of Muscovy, separating it from Europe. At the origin of the territorial conquests pursued by the Tsars, up to Peter the Great and Catherine II, will remain this determination not to be surrounded: what Genghis Khan had managed to do, they repeated, must never happen again.

So the Tsar Ivan the Terrible, after defeating the Mongols, launched his adventurers to conquer Siberia, which with Peter the Great extended up to the Bering Strait and Alaska. And so Catherine II pushed the borders of the Empire towards Poland and the Black Sea: “I have no other way of defending my borders – said the Tsarina – than to expand them”. Hers Hers Novorossiya Hers, the governorate of New Russia in southern Ukraine, will be the project that Russian nationalists – going through history backwards – will want to recreate in Donbass.