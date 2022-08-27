Home World Russia blocks UN text on nuclear non-proliferation
World

Russia blocks UN text on nuclear non-proliferation

by admin
Russia blocks UN text on nuclear non-proliferation

Russia blocks UN text on nuclear non-proliferation

Russia blocked the adoption of a joint declaration at the end of the four-week UN conference on the revision of the Treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT), denouncing “political” terms.

The 191 signatories of the NPT, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and to promote complete disarmament and cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, have met at the United Nations headquarters in New York since August 1. But despite a month of negotiations and a final session postponed for several hours, “the conference is unable to reach an agreement,” said the president of the summit, the Argentine Gustavo Zlauvinen, after the intervention of Russia.

The Russian representative, Igor Vishnevetsky, in fact denounced the lack of “balance” in the draft of the final text of more than 30 pages. “Our delegation has a key objection to some paragraphs that are shamelessly political,” he said, repeating several times that Russia was not the only country to have objections to the text in general.

According to sources close to the negotiations, Russia is particularly opposed to the paragraphs concerning the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, occupied by the Russian army. The latest text on the table underlined “great concern” about military activities around Ukrainian power plants, including Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s “loss of control” of these sites and “the significant impact on security”.

See also  Attack on Italy by Russian hackers: Senate and Defense hit. The signs of global cyberwar are growing

You may also like

The network of spies in Italy who helped...

Interview with Estonia’s PM: “Why we need a...

Russian spy, the former director of Cosmopolitan: “On...

More details of the US Department of Justice...

Kaja Kallas: “I tell you about spies, listen...

There are nearly 17,000 monkeypox cases in the...

That trial of the Azov fighters, a revenge...

Ukraine-Russia: the news on the war of 27...

Australian PM: Australian government launches further investigation into...

Naples, the places of the spy story: Maria...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy