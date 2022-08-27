8:32

Russia blocks UN text on nuclear non-proliferation

Russia blocked the adoption of a joint declaration at the end of the four-week UN conference on the revision of the Treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT), denouncing “political” terms.

The 191 signatories of the NPT, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and to promote complete disarmament and cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, have met at the United Nations headquarters in New York since August 1. But despite a month of negotiations and a final session postponed for several hours, “the conference is unable to reach an agreement,” said the president of the summit, the Argentine Gustavo Zlauvinen, after the intervention of Russia.

The Russian representative, Igor Vishnevetsky, in fact denounced the lack of “balance” in the draft of the final text of more than 30 pages. “Our delegation has a key objection to some paragraphs that are shamelessly political,” he said, repeating several times that Russia was not the only country to have objections to the text in general.

According to sources close to the negotiations, Russia is particularly opposed to the paragraphs concerning the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, occupied by the Russian army. The latest text on the table underlined “great concern” about military activities around Ukrainian power plants, including Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s “loss of control” of these sites and “the significant impact on security”.