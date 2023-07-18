Russia Bombed Black Sea Ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv One Day After Blocking Ukraine Wheat Deal

On Tuesday, Russia bombed the port of Odessa and Mykolaiv with missiles and drones, two of the main ports that allow Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. For now, there are no reports of dead or injured, but the army Ukrainian said the attacks damaged some homes and infrastructure at both the port of Odessa and that of Mykolaiv, where a fire would have also developed: it is not clear whether it has already been extinguished.

Russia attacked Ukrainian ports a day after announcing it will not renew the so-called Ukrainian grain deal, which expired yesterday, which since July 2022 had allowed Ukrainian ships to safely cross the Black Sea and export grain and other grains despite the war. Of the two ports bombed, Odessa was one of the main ones from which ships loaded with grain departed. Russia announced it would not renew the deal on Monday after the explosions on the bridge linking Ukraine to Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014: Russia blamed it on Ukraine, calling the explosions a « terrorist attack” and promising retaliation.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian army, Russia would have hit the port of Odessa and some areas around it with six missiles and 36 drones, 31 of which would have been shot down.

