Home » Russia Bombed Black Sea Ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv One Day After Blocking Ukraine Wheat Deal
World

Russia Bombed Black Sea Ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv One Day After Blocking Ukraine Wheat Deal

by admin
Russia Bombed Black Sea Ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv One Day After Blocking Ukraine Wheat Deal

On Tuesday, Russia bombed the port of Odessa and Mykolaiv with missiles and drones, two of the main ports that allow Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. For now, there are no reports of dead or injured, but the army Ukrainian said the attacks damaged some homes and infrastructure at both the port of Odessa and that of Mykolaiv, where a fire would have also developed: it is not clear whether it has already been extinguished.

Russia attacked Ukrainian ports a day after announcing it will not renew the so-called Ukrainian grain deal, which expired yesterday, which since July 2022 had allowed Ukrainian ships to safely cross the Black Sea and export grain and other grains despite the war. Of the two ports bombed, Odessa was one of the main ones from which ships loaded with grain departed. Russia announced it would not renew the deal on Monday after the explosions on the bridge linking Ukraine to Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014: Russia blamed it on Ukraine, calling the explosions a « terrorist attack” and promising retaliation.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian army, Russia would have hit the port of Odessa and some areas around it with six missiles and 36 drones, 31 of which would have been shot down.

– Read also: Russia has said it will not renew the Ukrainian grain deal

See also  The EU Commission presents the proposal for the introduction of a universal charger

You may also like

At the port, Filt and CGIL inaugurate the...

Why do some bags arrive early on the...

News Udinese – Sandi Lovric: “I’m ambitious, I...

DAF Paccar Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary with...

The trajectory of a blogger at the Bia...

The Arrival of Wagner Group: First Convoy Reaches...

No Sanctuary “Portable Popular Metaphysics” (2023)

Japanese Citizens Protest Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water...

Reception of the JmGO N1 ultra swing projector...

Feces are poured into Lake Ohrid | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy