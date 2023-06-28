Russia, Caracciolo on La7: “Ukrainians were openly rooting for Prigozhin. Now they are bitter about the compromise between him and Putin”

“The Revolt of Prigozhin? The Ukrainians were openly rooting for him, while the Americans were not. When between Putin is Prigozhin there was this compromisewhich we will then see what it will produce, the reactions of the Ukrainians were rather bitter“. The director of Limes Lucio Caracciolo which, in the course of Half past eight (A7), explains the new scenarios that emerged with Evgenij Prigozhin’s latest outing. After almost two days of silence, in fact, the head of the Wagner in an audio broadcast on his Telegram channels he stated that he did not want to organize any coup, but only to protest and defend his militiamen who did not want to join the regular Russian armed forces.

Caracciolo explains: “Lukashenko’s mediation between Prigozhin and Putin never existed. And as a note of color, I add that the one who should have taken the chestnuts out of the fire for Putin is a gentleman called Ramzan Kadyrovthat is, the leader of the Chechens. For a fight between Russians to be settled by Chechens isn’t exactly a brilliant idea“.

See also

Russia, General Tricarico criticizes NATO: “Incredible that in such a dangerous moment there have been no consultations between States”. On A7

From the point of view of the United States, Caracciolo underlines: “Since Prigozhin represents the most warmongering, hardest and hypernationalist faction, the Americans, and perhaps others too, who knew about this initiative of Prigozhin (moreover, rather than announced by himself) have clearly made it clear that they do not want to risk it. And so they gave information to Putin and in any case during those hours they didn’t get overwhelmed, because clearly a destabilized Russia or even a Russia with a superhawk at the helm isn’t exactly in anyone’s interest“.

The problem now becomes even more thorny for Ukraine and for the West because, says the director of Limes, “a head of state who in the morning says you’re a traitor and the next day negotiates with you by giving you a sort of passport to do whatever you want abroad doesn’t make a great impression”. And therefore, adds Caracciolo, “if I have to make peace with someonebut that someone isn’t sure he’s in charge, and maybe his orders aren’t being followed up, what am I talking about?“.

On the Ukrainian front, however, Caracciolo specifies: “The famous Ukrainian counter-offensivewhich has been going on for more or less a few weeks, it is not producing the promised results at all. And the Ukrainian rulers themselves say it openly. This happens for various reasons, such as shortage of soldiers and ammunition and, perhaps unique in universal history, that they announced six months ago that they would attackbecause in the meantime the Russians have built 4 lines of fortifications”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

