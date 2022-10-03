MOSCA – They are always the ones to rant, the belligerents of the so-called “war party”. The same ones who raised their shields after the “repositioning” of the Russian troops they occupied Kharkiv and Izjum, yet another euphemism adopted by the Defense in what in Moscow can only be called “special military operation”. But, in the aftermath of the retreat from Lymanin the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republicunilaterally annexed to Russia by Vladimir Putin with a ceremony in full regalia in the Kremlin, the frustration and anger are even more heated, the tones even more fiery.