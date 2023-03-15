The Ministry of Defense of Russia claims that the Russian aircraft had no contact with the American drone.

Izvor: shutterstock/Fasttailwind

In international space over the Black Sea, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with an American MQ-9 drone, announced the US Armed Forces European Command. On this occasion, the Ministry of Defense of Russia also announced.

The statement specified that two Russian planes carried out an “unsafe and unprofessional interception” and that one of them hooked the propeller of the American drone, which forced the US to land the aircraft in the sea. The statement also stated that Russian planes were dropping fuel when they flew in front of the drone.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that the Russian aircraft had no contact with the drone or used weapons. “The American MQ-9 drone fell into the Black Sea by itself during a sharp maneuver. On the morning of March 14, in the region of the Crimean peninsula, it was noticed that an American drone was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation,” the Russian Ministry claims.

The American drone, according to the aforementioned ministry’s announcement, was flying with the transponder turned off, “violating an area of ​​airspace that is closed due to the conduct of a special military operation“. According to reports, that’s when Russian fighters were raised.”As a result of sharp maneuvering, the American drone lost control and height, and collided with the water surface“, according to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

(WORLD)