Russia claims to attack Ukrainian energy system, Ukraine claims to repel Russian attack

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-24 07:07

CCTV News Client News The Russian Ministry of Defense released a battle report on the 23rd local time, saying that the Russian military used airborne long-range precision-guided weapons to attack Ukraine’s military command and energy systems. All Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Kupyansk, Bonliman, southern Donetsk, Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog were repelled. In addition, the Russian army also attacked several ammunition depots and oil storage depots of the Ukrainian army.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces launched shelling on the eastern outskirts of Ener Godar and the area near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The Russian artillery units fought back, and the nuclear power plant was not injured or damaged, and the radiation conditions were normal.

According to Ukrainian News Agency, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on social media on the 23rd that the Russian army shelled the positions of the Ukrainian army along the line of contact and conducted aerial reconnaissance. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian offensives in several areas of Donetsk. Ukrainian fighter jets also carried out several air strikes on areas where Russian military weapons and military equipment were concentrated.