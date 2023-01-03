Original title: Russia claims to have attacked Ukrainian military positions

On January 2 local time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military targets in multiple directions.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Ukrainian army launched multiple strikes on Russian positions and assembly points of weapons and equipment that day.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on January 2 local time that the Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to attack temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk and Kharkov regions. In the direction of Hongliman, the Russian army attacked the 13th and 95th Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Army. In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian army attacked the 103rd and 105th Territorial Defense Brigades of the Ukrainian Army. In addition, the Russian army also shot down several Ukrainian drones in areas such as Zaporozhye.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on January 2 local time that the Russian army concentrated its forces and continued to launch attacks in Bakhmut, Kupyansk, and Avdeyevka. The Ukrainian army launched air strikes on targets such as the positions of the Russian air defense system, and repelled Russian attacks near several settlements in Lugansk and Donetsk. In addition, the Ukrainian air defense system shot down multiple Russian drones.