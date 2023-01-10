Home World Russia claims to repel Ukrainian army’s repeated attacks, Ukraine claims to shell Russian fuel depot
Russia claims to repel Ukrainian army's repeated attacks, Ukraine claims to shell Russian fuel depot

On January 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that after the end of the temporary ceasefire, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military personnel and weapons in multiple directions.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Ukrainian army attacked targets such as Russian military fuel depots.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 8th that after the end of the temporary ceasefire, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military personnel and weapons in the direction of Kupyansk and the Donetsk region. In addition, the Russian Air Force also shot down Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighters, Su-24 fighters, Su-25 fighters and MiG-29 fighters. Konashenkov also stated that although Russia abided by the temporary ceasefire system, the Ukrainian army continued to shell Russian positions and residential areas in the Donetsk region, Lugansk region, and Zaporozhye region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on the 8th that the Russian army is concentrating on continuing offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdeyevka and other places. On the same day, the Ukrainian army launched an air strike on the positions of the Russian air defense system and other targets, and shot down many Russian helicopters and drones. In addition, the Ukrainian army also bombarded Russian fuel depots and other targets.

