Original title: Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attack, Uzbekistan claims to hit Russian targets

On December 3, local time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian army repelled the Ukrainian attack in multiple directions and struck Ukrainian targets. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Ukrainian army attacked multiple Russian military targets.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 3rd that the Russian army repelled the Ukrainian attack in the direction of Donetsk and Kupyansk, and attacked foreign mercenary targets in the Donetsk area. , Attacking ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov region and other places. In addition, the Russian army also attacked the command posts of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov region and the Donetsk region, and Russian warplanes shot down the Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on the 3rd that the Russian army concentrated its forces and continued to launch offensive operations in the Bakhmut-Avdeyevka direction. The Ukrainian army repelled the Russian attack in many areas of Lugansk and Donetsk, and launched air strikes against multiple Russian military personnel and weaponry assembly points, as well as Russian air defense system positions. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also stated that the Ukrainian army attacked targets such as Russian command posts and ammunition depots.